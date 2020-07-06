WVD partner LoginVSI has announced the #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) Starter Kit. It will simplify the implementation of Login VSI into your WVD environment. The starter kit will enable you to maximize your WVD Experience, including a Login VSI complimentary 30-day license. It will enable you to:

Identify performance and stability Issues

Gain Confidence Of Service Availability

Obtain Insights Into Application Performance

The WVD Starter Kit Will give you the ability to test and report on performance from the end-user’s point of view – delivering the ultimate metric in performance.

Most IT organizations typically measure the performance of desktops in the cloud by reviewing infrastructure metrics such as CPU, Memory and IOPS. However, in the cloud, these are not always available, nor do they give you the full picture, as you are no longer managing the hardware.

via Login VSI’s Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) Starter Kit – Login VSI