Microsoft MVP Micha Wets (@michawets) and Microsoft’s Bart Roels recently delivered an extensive 4 day #WindowsVIrtualDesktop ((#WVD) Hands-on Labs and now it is available online, to everybody and open-source!

This way, you can do it yourself, at your own pace, at the office with your co-workers.

But more importantly, you can also contribute! You can make changes, add topics or idea’s so I (or the community) can make those manuals.

The workshop

You can find the entire workshop, with slides, video, links, tasks, everything, right over here: aka.ms/WVDWorkshop

As you can see, Bart made an aka.ms shortlink, to make it even more easy for you to find it.

The source code

The page is a generated GitHub Page, and you can find the sourcecode here: github.com/michawets/CA-Microsoft-WVD_ARM-Workshop

If you have great idea’s, things you want to add, change, anything, let me know.

Create a fork, do your changes and create a Pull Request. This way, you help to make this workshop better for all.

via Windows Virtual Desktop Spring 2020 edition workshop – Cloud.Architect BVBA Website