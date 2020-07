Recently, Microsoft announced the addition of several VM types to the list of VMs that support nested virtualization. This is interesting because nested virtualization is one of the ways how you can provide developers with powerful dev VM in #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) where they can do anything they’re also able to do on-prem. This video from Dean Cefola from the Azure Adademy (@MSAzureAcademy) explains how nested virtualization works and how you can set it up.

via Azure Fundamentals – #32 – New VM Sizes – YouTube