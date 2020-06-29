Configuring Microsoft Defender Antivirus for WVD

The delicate balance of performance and usability are key to the user experience and can require fine tuning of all sorts of items in Windows. Antivirus can also benefit from VDI specific configurations and tuning. Among all other settings, it’s crucial to ensure antivirus protection on the device is configured optimally.

Microsoft Defender Antivirus is a critical and built-in component in the Microsoft endpoint protection platform. this article includes guidance and recommendations for Microsoft Defender Antivirus on non-persistent VDI machines. This article covers optimizations, best practices, and recommended settings for configuring Microsoft Defender AV in a non-persistent VDI environment.

