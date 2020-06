New WVD partner with Session Recording

Ekran System is a #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) value-add partner that lets IT teams monitor all remote user activity on Microsoft Azure virtual machines. With Ekran System, you can record on-screen activity for every user session in published applications or virtual desktops while collecting a wide range of context-rich metadata, such as application names, active window titles, visited URLs, and keystrokes. Advanced features offer in-depth visibility and quick incident response times, making Ekran System an efficient insider threat management and compliance solution.

via Windows Virtual Desktop partner integrations – Azure | Microsoft Docs