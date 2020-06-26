Nerdio Manager for WVD 2.0.1 released

Nerdio Manager for WVD 2.0.1 has been released and has some nice cool new features:
- Auto-scale savings history – view and analyze storage and compute savings produced by auto-scale engine relative to peak capacity. Savings can be viewed on a per host pool basis for any selected time range. Visible on the auto-scale history screen.
- Azure Files deployment – automated creation of new Azure Files share (both premium and standard) with AD integration to storage FSLogix profile containers.
- Scale in aggressiveness – control whether hosts with active or disconnected user sessions can be scaled in after business hours. Demo
- Scale in to 0 active hosts – ability to have no running hosts after business hours and have pre-stage capacity bring hosts up the following morning. Demo
- Custom Azure tags – pre-configure customer Azure tags for all Azure resources associated with each host pool. Tags can be used for charge-back and cost allocation. Demo
- VM name re-use control – Added ability to turn off VM name re-use during automatic scale in and out operations. Demo
- UI Enhancements
- Split up Dynamic and Static host pools onto separate pages
- Added pagination and quick search to all screens with long lists of items
- Un-assign Workspaces to hide them from view for certain users Demo
- Default Desktop Image VM size is selected to be D2s_v3 instead of DS1_v2
- Graphical display of past 30 days of usage on WORKSPACES and WVD TENANTS screen after clicking on the values Demo
