Manuel Winkel (@Deyda84) has a blog post up on how you, with the latest version of Windows 10 (version 2004), can use #MSIX App Attach in Citrix without any special adaptation with our without #WVD.

MSIX App Attach allows you to store applications for virtual environments outside a virtual machine in a VHD/X file. Such an application can thus be integrated into the user session if required.

via MSIX App Attach with Windows 10 Version 2004 in Citrix Environments – Deyda.net