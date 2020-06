Microsoft MVP Micha Wets (@michawets) has created a public Github Repo containing the ARM Templates that you can use to to deploy a WVD Workspace and Hostpool. And to make it more easier, he even added Deploy to Azure buttons

It’s a public repo, so you can make Pull requests if you find some issues.

via Windows virtual desktop ARM templates for the Spring 2020 edition – Cloud.Architect BVBA Website