Microsoft’s Tom Hickling (@tomhickling) has written a blog that is about how you can use Azure Image Builder with Shared Image Gallery to deploy WVD Host pools. He shows you a simple “kickstarter” example of how you can use Azure Image Builder (AIB) to build a Windows 10 Multi Session image and then place this in Azure Shared Image Gallery (SIG) to version the image and then distribute the image to a number of global Azure regions.

This then allows you to create a Windows Virtual Desktop host pool locally based upon that replicated image.

via Tom Hickling: Using Azure Image builder and Azure Shared Image Gallery with WVD