This proof of concept (PoC) guide is designed to help you quickly configure Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service with #WindowsVirtualDesktop for a trial evaluation only, in a hybrid environment. At the end of this PoC guide you will be able to bridge your on-premises Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops deployment with a Microsoft Azure subscription using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service. You will be able to let your users launch a Windows Virtual Desktop virtual app or desktop utilizing the new Windows 10 Multi-Session experience, while also accessing on-premises resources.

via Proof of Concept guide for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service with Windows Virtual Desktop