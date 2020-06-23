Proof of Concept guide for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service with Windows Virtual Desktop

Michel Roth News

This proof of concept (PoC) guide is designed to help you quickly configure Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service with #WindowsVirtualDesktop for a trial evaluation only, in a hybrid environment. At the end of this PoC guide you will be able to bridge your on-premises Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops deployment with a Microsoft Azure subscription using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service. You will be able to let your users launch a Windows Virtual Desktop virtual app or desktop utilizing the new Windows 10 Multi-Session experience, while also accessing on-premises resources.

via Proof of Concept guide for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service with Windows Virtual Desktop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © All rights reserved.