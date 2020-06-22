New general purpose and memory-optimized Azure Virtual Machines with Intel now available

Recently Microsoft announced the availability of new general purpose and memory-optimized Azure Virtual Machines based on the 2nd generation Intel Xeon Platinum 8272CL (Cascade Lake). This custom processor runs at a base speed of 2.5GHz and can achieve all-core turbo frequency of 3.4GHz. It features Intel® Deep Learning Boost Technology, Intel® Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel® AVX-512), Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, and Intel® Hyper-Threading Technology.

With this announcement, we are introducing two new Azure Virtual Machines families, one of which represents a brand-new product category in our portfolio:

The Azure Ddv4 and Ddsv4 and Edv4 and Edsv4 virtual machines, which include a local data temporary disk (now generally available)

The Azure Dv4 and Dsv4 and Ev4 and Esv4 virtual machines, a new category of virtual machines, which rely on remote disks and do not provide temporary local storage (now in preview).

The new virtual machine (VM) sizes deliver up to roughly 20 percent CPU performance improvement compared to their predecessors, the Dv3 and Ev3 VM families.

