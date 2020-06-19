VDILIKEAPRO state of EUC 2020 report available for download

The 7th annual #VDILIKEAPRO survey focused specifically on End User Computing (#VDI and #SBC) has been released. The results presented in this report do provide valuable insights in trends real-world deployments, configuration, and usage of end-user computing (#EUC) solutions such as Virtual Desktop and Applications – Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop as a Service (#DaaS) (including #WVD) both on-premises and public clouds.

This document will also provide a great perspective on key end-user computing trends for the forthcoming years, which will help you with planning and creating your EUC roadmap.

Topics in the survey will cover Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop as a Service (DaaS), public cloud, security, devices, single session and multi-session Operating Systems, storage, hypervisors, GPUs, manageability, tools and the key EUC initiatives for 2021 and beyond.

The State of EUC report 2020 is truly unique because it’s unbiased, independent, powered by the community and the results are available for everyone—free of charge. The state of the End-User Computing union gives valuable insights into real-world deployments, configuration and usage, both on-premises and in public cloud environments.

In total, 695 people started the survey and on average completed the survey in less than 10 minutes. Participants from 53 countries around the globe took part in the survey, with most in the United States, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

via Announcing the #VDILIKEAPRO state of EUC 2020 report – #VDILIKEAPRO