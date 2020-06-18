Automatically convert ‘legacy setups’ to MSIX

#WVD Partner Liquit will release Setup Commander 3.6 at the end of June 2020. This release includes an option to convert ‘legacy setups’ to the modern package format called MSIX, using the Microsoft MSIX Packaging Tool. Within the Repackaging Wizard you have an option to convert the MSIX package into an MSIX app attach VHD during the repackaging process. Which then can be used with Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session 2004, on premises or as part of a Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop implementation.
