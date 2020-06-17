Check out this very #WVD cool customer success story of how the NYC Department of Environmental Protection connects employees with #WindowsVirtualDesktop during the COVID-19 crisis.

When COVID-19 brought daily operations across New York to a grinding halt, Deputy Commissioner and Business Information Officer (BIO) Cecil McMaster and his team needed an immediate solution for supporting thousands of new remote employees. As recently as January 2020, less than 2% of NYC DEP employees worked remotely. On March 12 that total ballooned to 60% of the total workforce. IT Chief of Staff Michael Shum and a team led by IT Director Farhan Abdullah, Cloud Engineer Vic Kayharee, Director of Networking Service Keino Leitch, Network Engineer Romel Osbourne, Director of Messaging Services Jignesh Shah, Information Security Officer Jian Zhang, and Director of Collaboration Christopher Smith were able to keep DEP employees safe while continuing daily operations by leveraging the NYC DEP’s existing Microsoft Azure subscription paired with Windows Virtual Desktop.

via How the NYC Department of Environmental Protection connects employees with Windows Virtual Desktop – Microsoft in Business Blogs