James Kindon (@james_kindon) has put together a script to help automate the ability to Active Directory Domain Join (ADDS) an Azure Storage account, specifically aimed at configuring Storage Accounts for FSLogix Container workloads to support your EUC environment.

Having the ability to Active Directory Domain Join (ADDS) an Azure Storage account has changed the game for many organizations deploying file service into Azure. I wrote previously about the options for storing container workloads such as FSLogix Containers in Azure, one of them being native Domain Joined Storage accounts.

There are a few steps in Domain Joining and configuring the Storage Accounts, which can be a little confusing the first time you run through the process. Microsoft provides some OK documentation and some baseline PowerShell modules which drives the process (AzureFilesHybrid) and Mr Brinkhoff has a good guide to help you out from a base walkthrough. If you get any of the process wrong, or it fails at all, it can be a little finicky to fix (depends how far you get)

via Automating Active Directory Domain Join for Azure Storage Accounts with Container Workloads – James Kindon