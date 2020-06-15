Dean Cefola of the Azure Academy (@MsAzureAcademy) has posted a nice video on how to use GPU-powered VMs in #WVD. GPU optimized VM sizes are specialized virtual machines available with single, multiple, or fractional GPUs designed for compute-intensive, graphics-intensive, and visualization workloads. #WindowsVirtualDesktop supports GPU-accelerated rendering and encoding for improved app performance and scalability. GPU acceleration is particularly crucial for graphics-intensive apps.

via Windows Virtual Desktop – #26 – GPU Powered VMs – YouTube