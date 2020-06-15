How to publish the Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT) with Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD)

In this #WVD blog Robin Hobo (@robinhobo) shows you how to publish the most common Remote Server Administration Tools in #WindowsVirtualDesktop , the most Tools are pretty straight forwards, but some tools needs a workaround to get them working properly.

The Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT) enables the IT administrator to remotely manage the (local) domain with tools like “Active Directory Users and Computers”, “DNS” and “Group Policy Management”. You can install RSAT locally on a Windows device, but to use the tools, you still need to be connected to the local network or, if you are working remotely, setup a VPN connection first.

With Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) you can easily publish all the Remote Server Administration Tools. This will give the IT administrator the flexibility to use the tools from any location without the need to setup a VPN connection first. With the Remote Desktop client, the Remote Server Administration Tools even integrate with the local Start Menu on Windows 10 devices.

