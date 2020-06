We have posted new items on the #WVD Public roadmap. The big changes are around #WindowsVirtualDesktop latency improvements in/near France, Germany, Norway, UK, Korea and South Africa, United Arabic Emirates. Go to https://aka.ms/wvdroadmap for the features coming. Recommend to set-up an RSS feed which is the most reliable way not to miss updates of state changes or new features added that you can share with your customers.

