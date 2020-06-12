Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) – Image Management : How to manage and deploy custom images (including versioning) with the Azure Shared Image Gallery (SIG)

In this #WVD blog Robin Hobo (@robinhobo) will show you step-by-step how to create an image, deploy a #WindowsVirtualDesktop Host pool with it, and update it with a new image version afterwards, using the #Azure Shared Image Gallery.

A great benefit of the Azure Image Gallery is that you can deploy your image to different Regions within Azure at the same time. This makes a Windows Virtual Desktop deployment over more then one region even easier. In this blog I will deploy an image to two Regions to show you how that works.

This blog is divided into the following steps:

Deploy a Virtual Machine for creating and customizing the image Make a disk Snapshot Creating a Virtual Machine Capture Create a Shared Image Gallery Add an image to the Shared Image Gallery Deploy a Windows Virtual Desktop Host pool with the custom image Update the custom image (create Disk, new VM, Snapshot and VM Capture) Add a version to the image in the Shared Image Gallery Update the Windows Virtual Desktop Host pool with the new image

