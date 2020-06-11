WVD (Fall 2019 & ARM2020 edition) – Technical Deep Dive + Handson training for Partners

Join us on the Windows Virtual Desktop (Fall 2019 & Spring 2020 edition) – Technical Deep Dive training for Partners.

During this Online Windows Virtual Desktop Event, you will learn all about how to technically set up your own Windows Virtual Desktop environment in a Lab environment, learn about FSLogix, MSIX App Attach, Azure DevOps, Mobile & Thin clients, all that in the brand new WVD Spring edition (Preview).

The training is divided in 2 parts. During the first session (June 15th 10:00 – 13:00) we will cover the theory, our trainers will give a technical overview of Windows Virtual Desktop and the latest updates.

The second session will give you the opportunity to join a hands-on experience through different labs. There will be four groups, choose the most convenient one for you, and get hands-on experience!

– Group 1: June 16th 14:00 – 18:00 GMT+2

– Group 2: June 17th 14:00 – 18:00 GMT+2

– Group 3: June 18th 14:00 – 18:00 GMT+2

– Group 4: June 19th 14:00 – 18:00 GMT+2

via WEWC788 – Windows Virtual Desktop (Fall 2019 & Spring 2020 edition) – Technical Deep Dive + HandsOn