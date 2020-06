In this video, Nerdio (@getnerdio) CEO Vadim Vladimirskiy, reviews the process of changing the #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) Object Model from the fall 2019 non-arm release to the spring 2020 arm-based release using Nerdio Manager for WVD.

via Windows Virtual Desktop Spring 2020 Update – Enabling WVD ARM Object Model – YouTube