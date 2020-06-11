Create an Azure Files file share with a domain controller to store #FSLogix profile containers

In this article, you’ll learn how to create an Azure file share authenticated by a domain controller on an existing #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) host pool. You can use this file share to store #FSlogix Profile Containers (for example).

This process uses Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS), which is an on-prem directory service. If you’re looking for information about how to create an FSLogix profile container with Azure AD DS, see Create an FSLogix profile container with Azure Files.

via Create an Azure Files file share with a domain controller – Azure | Microsoft Docs