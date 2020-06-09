Troubleshooting Outlook “Need Password” messages in #WVD Win10MU

This post from Dean Lawrence (@typicallawrence) describes an issue that under certain circumstances can affect Outlook running on Windows 10 Multi-Session in #WVD.

The issue manifests itself as MS Outlook constantly prompting the user for credentials, and even after entering their correct username and password the prompt constantly loops which to a user this gives the same experience as if they’d entered a wrong password.

Just to set the scene and give a bit more background info this particular customer uses ADFS to proxy authentication from Azure AD to Active Directory, they use Windows 10 Multi-Session (Build 1909) and MS Office 365 (Build 2004).

