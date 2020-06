This video by Travis Robers (@ciraltos) goes over super annoying “JoinDomain” error sometimes experienced in #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD). The video reviews the requirements for WVD and configuration errors that could lead to the “JoinDomain” error. I give several tips to resolve issues that could cause this error and give a suggestion at the end to help identify if the source of the problem is WVD or the Azure Environment.

