Optimizing Windows 10, version 1909, for a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) role

This article helps you choose settings for Windows 10, version 1909 (build 18363) that should result in the best performance in a Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) -which obviously includes #WVD- environment. All settings in this guide are recommendations to be considered and are in no way requirements.

The key ways to optimize Windows 10 performance in a VDI environment are to minimize app graphic redraws, background activities that have no major benefit to the VDI environment, and generally reduce running processes to the bare minimum. A secondary goal is to reduce disk space usage in the base image to the bare minimum. With VDI implementations, the smallest possible base, or “gold” image size, can slightly reduce memory usage on the hypervisor, as well as a small reduction in overall network operations required to deliver the desktop image to the consumer.

A script that implements the optimizations discussed in this topic–as well as a GPO export file that you can import with LGPO.exe–is available at TheVDIGuys on GitHub.

