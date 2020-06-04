Learn how to install and configure Microsoft Teams with AV Redirection media optimizations on Windows Virtual Desktop

Recently Microsoft released the highly anticipated #MicrosoftTeams Audio and Video optimisation for #WVD into public preview. Microsoft’s Christiaan Brinkhoff (@BrinkhoffC) has written an extensive article on how to install and configure Microsoft Teams with AV Redirection media optimizations on #WindowsVirtualDesktop.

