How to create and configure MSIX app attach package

MSIX app attach is different and disruptive from how we do application delivery today on traditional VDI/RDS infrastructures. With the new released Windows 10 Enterprise single and-multi-session build 2004 version, we added the MSIX APIs into the OS that make it possible to use MSIX app attach (app attach remains in preview until further notice). It’s now easier than ever before to test this new revolutionary app delivery service.
In this article Christiaan Brinkhoff (@brinkhoff_c) shows you what the benefits of MSIX app attach in #WVD are and how you can virtualize applications with MSIX app attach to use them in your #WindowsVirtualDesktop environment
Here is the content Christiaan covers:
- What is MSIX app attach
- Windows 10 Enterprise single and multi-session build 2004 has been released
- How does the process work
- How are Windows OS and applications currently installed, updated, and managed?
- Prepare your custom image
- Requirements
- Package an MSIX application – (e.g. Notepad++)
- Create a Self-signed certificate (optional)
- Create the MSIX package
- Expanding package to app attach package
- Create the app attach container (VHD)
- Create the MSIX app attach staging script (which mounts the container)
- Create the MSIX app attach application – registration script
- De-register the MSIX app attach application
- De-stage (dismount) the MSIX app attach container
- Test the stage and registration scripts
- Configure the MSIX app attach process policy
- Publish an MSIX app attach as Remote App – ARM-based portal
- Publish an MSIX app attach as Remote App – ARM-based PowerShell
- Publish an MSIX app attach as Remote App – non-ARM based PowerShell
- MSIX app attach–experience demo
