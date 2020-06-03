Before deploying host pools to your production environment, we highly recommend you create a validation #WVD host pool. Updates are applied first to validation host pools, letting you monitor service updates before rolling them out to your production environment.

This video from Travis Roberts (@Ciraltos) goes over how to use #WindowsVirtualDesktop Validation Host Pools to minimize the impact of Service updates on your production WVD environment as well as use for managing image and application updates.

via Windows Virtual Desktop Validation Host Pools – ciraltos