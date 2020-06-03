This video from #WVD Partner Liquit (@LiquitWorkspace) demonstrates how to select and download Microsoft #Teams from the Liquit Setup Store and repackage this to MSIX using Liquit Setup Commander’s Repackaging Wizard and the MSIX Packaging Tool. MSIX packages can be deployed using Liquit Workspace or converted to MSIX app attach VHD’s to be used with Microsoft #WindowsVirtualDesktop or stand alone with Windows 10, version 2004.

via Liquit Setup Commander and Repackaging Microsoft Teams to MSIX – YouTube