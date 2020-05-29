Windows Virtual Desktop Remote Work Webinar – Tue June 16

Come learn what’s new with Windows Virtual Desktop and how you can use it for remote work in this webinar on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 10:00 AM–11:00 AM Pacific Time
You’ll learn how to:
- Rapidly deploy virtual desktops and apps with Windows 10 and Windows Server on Azure.
- Use key partner solutions such as Citrix Cloud and VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure.
- Help improve security for remote work using built-in Azure and Microsoft 365 security features and management policies.
via Windows Virtual Desktop Remote Work Webinar | Microsoft Azure
Leave a Reply