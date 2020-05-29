Windows Virtual Desktop Remote Work Webinar – Tue June 16

Come learn what’s new with Windows Virtual Desktop and how you can use it for remote work in this webinar on 10:00 AM–11:00 AM Pacific Time

You’ll learn how to:

Rapidly deploy virtual desktops and apps with Windows 10 and Windows Server on Azure.

Use key partner solutions such as Citrix Cloud and VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Help improve security for remote work using built-in Azure and Microsoft 365 security features and management policies.

via Windows Virtual Desktop Remote Work Webinar | Microsoft Azure