Back in the day, mandatory profiles were fairly popular. They have commonly been used in educational insititutions or kiosk environments or anywhere you needed to discard the copy of the user’s profile at logoff time. Since Mandatory profiles are going the way of the dodo, it’s great to see another great article from James Rankin (@james____rankin) that explains how to can achieve the similar functionality with local profiles (and deleting them at logoff) – also usefull in some #WVD scenarios.

via QuickPost – mandatory profiles in Windows 10 and Windows Server (the final word!) – JAMES-RANKIN.COM