Windows Virtual Desktop Session Host Security

Dean Cefola of the Azure Academy (@MSAzureAcademy) has a video up that explains 18 ways to help secure your #WVD Session Hosts today ! Here’s what he covers:

  • Azure Security Center
  • Azure Advisor
  • Azure Monitor
  • Azure Sentinel
  • Azure Disk Encryption
  • FSLogix Backup
  • FSLogix Security
  • WVD Security
  • AppGroup Assignments
  • HostPool Validation
  • HostPool RDP Properties
  • WVD Client Updates
  • OS Security
  •  AD Group Policies
  • AppLocker
  • Use AD Join Account
  • Patching / Image Updates
  • Microsoft ATP

via Windows Virtual Desktop – #24 – Session Host Security – YouTube

