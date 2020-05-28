Windows Virtual Desktop Session Host Security

Dean Cefola of the Azure Academy (@MSAzureAcademy) has a video up that explains 18 ways to help secure your #WVD Session Hosts today ! Here’s what he covers:
- Azure Security Center
- Azure Advisor
- Azure Monitor
- Azure Sentinel
- Azure Disk Encryption
- FSLogix Backup
- FSLogix Security
- WVD Security
- AppGroup Assignments
- HostPool Validation
- HostPool RDP Properties
- WVD Client Updates
- OS Security
- AD Group Policies
- AppLocker
- Use AD Join Account
- Patching / Image Updates
- Microsoft ATP
via Windows Virtual Desktop – #24 – Session Host Security – YouTube
