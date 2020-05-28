Troubleshooting an Azure VM when you can’t RDP to it

Sometimes, for whatever reason, you may find that you can’t RDP to a server. This can also happen in #WVD. Of course, it is easier to reply a VM with the right settings but sometimes you may want to troubleshoot why you can’t connect. Since this is a VM in Azure legacy on-prem technologies like Dell iDRAC or HP iLO aren’t available. Thankfully, as Dean Lawrance (@typicallawence) shares, you can use the Azure VM Run command to basically do anything. Check out this tip!

via QuickFix > Azure VM Run Command (A Life Saver) – VIRTUALLY FLAT FEET