Update #WVD Session Hosts from Latest Image

When it comes to updating your #WVD machines there’s basically two choices: you can either patch VMs in place which is more of a traditional way of doing

things or you can focus on a rip and replace strategy of some kind where you’re going to roll out new systems and then throw the old ones away. This video from the Azure Academy (@MSAzureAcademy) shows how to take your images into the new Azure portal and be able to use them to more easily and automatically update your session hosts in our pools so that you can stay as up-to-date as possible the shared image gallery to automatically update your #WindowsVirtualDesktop host pools.

