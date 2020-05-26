One of the most common questions that are heard around #WVD is the dreaded to I still need #Citrix (a question that returns very often)? Outside of the fact that Citrix is a strategic and important partner for #WindowsVirtualDesktop and Microsoft in general, this question all comes down to the requirements of the customers. Rory Monaghan (@rorymon) has written a great article where he compares and explains the value-add of Citrix in different areas. Worth a read!

via Citrix Cloud vs. Windows Virtual Desktop. [Product Comparison]