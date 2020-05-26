Benchmarking Nvidia #WVD workloads

This #WindowsVirtualDesktop #GPU article shares benchmark results of now Azure N-series can lower the overal CPU utilisation and increase the user experiences when using these VMs in #WVD.

Windows Virtual Desktop use cases can be categorized as the following:

Light: Ideal for lightweight use cases such as data entry and call center apps. ​

Ideal for basic Microsoft Office apps such as Word and Excel, as well as database apps.

Ideal for more intensive workloads such as development or engineering.

Ideal for graphics-intensive apps such as 3D CAD/CAE, and photo/video editing tools.

From the above use case categories, it’s common knowledge that GPUs are a must-have for Heavy Graphics workloads. Can GPU-enabled VMs benefit customers running Medium or Heavy workloads too? To find out, NVIDIA and Microsoft ran performance tests on the vGPU and CPU-only Windows Virtual Desktop instances for the Medium and Heavy user profiles, using the NVIDIA nVector benchmarking tool.

