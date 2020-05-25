Allowing multiple server sessions with FSLogix Profile Containers by using Citrix UPM

One of the more difficult subjects about the otherwise super-simple #FSLogix software is “concurrent sessions”. In a nutshell it comes down to this: you can only have one read-write session. The rest of the session will be read only. If you want to persist changes from the read-only sessions you will need to find a way. #Citrix UPM (here is that partner again 🙂 ) is one of those ways. James Rankin (@james___Rankin) explains exactly how (and why) you would set this up.

