How to use Nerdio to allow users to start and stop their WVD VMs

In this video, #Nerdio (@getnerdio) shows one of my favorite Nerdio #WVD features: how to give your users the ability to manage their own #WVD desktops – very useful to save costs in persistent #WindowsVirtualDesktop scenarios. This Nerdio #RBAC video is about the “End-user” role, which let’s users control their session and power on/off their personal desktop VMs using Nerdio Manager for WVD.

via Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC): End User Role (WVD Demo of the Day for Enterprise & IT Pros) – YouTube