How Migrate Virtual Desktops to WVD

Many customers have expressed interest in migrating their virtual desktop to #WVD. Well, there is great news: #Azure Migrate now supports virtual desktop assessments and migrations, a high-priority workload for today’s remote work environment, using #WindowsVirtualDesktop partners Lakeside and first party tools.

Check out the new VDI migration Microsoft Mechanics video for a demo of using Azure Migrate and Lakeside for migrating virtual desktop infrastructure to Windows Virtual Desktop.

via Migrate Virtual Desktops to Azure – Microsoft Tech Community – 1361120