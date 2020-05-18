Update WVD Session Hosts from Latest Image with Shared Image Gallery

The Azure Academy (@MSAzureAcademy) has a new #WindowsVirtualDesktop video up that teaches you learn how to use the Shared Image Gallery to update your #WVD Session Hosts from the latest image. Shared Image Gallery is a service that helps you build structure and organization around your managed images. Using a Shared Image Gallery you can share your images to different users, service principals, or AD groups within your organization. Shared images can be replicated to multiple regions, for quicker scaling of your WVD deployments.

