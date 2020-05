One of the most powerful things about #WVD is that it is a real platform and written for automation from the ground up. With the #SpringUpdate the #WindowsVirtualDesktop you can now take advantage of the DesktopVirtualization providers to query or configure your WVD environment and Manfred de Laat (@ ) has written a nice blog on how to consume the REST API and what kinds of things are possible.

via Windows Virtual Desktop at REST – Microsoft 365 Blog