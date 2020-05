In this video the Azure Academy (@MSAzureAcademy) explains how you sey up #Azure NetApp Files and use it with #WVD & #FSLogix from soup to nuts. This #WindowsVirtualDesktop video covers the following subjects:

What is ANF?

Azure Docs for ANF

Build ANF

Map New ANF Share to VM

WVD & FSLogix with ANF

Scale ANF for more IOPS

Snapshots & Restores 

via Azure Storage – #7 – Azure NetApp Files – YouTube