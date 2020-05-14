Microsoft Defender ATP now in preview on Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session

Since customers that are licensed for #WVD very commonly as also licensed for Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (#MDATP) it is a very popular choice to protect these #WindowsVirtualDesktop worksloads. That’s why it is very exciting that Microsoft has announced MDATP support on Windows Virtual Desktop enabling both single and multi-session scenarios.

The support for Multi-user session scenarios is currently in Preview and limited up to 25 concurrent sessions per host/VM while the single session scenarios are fully supported.

The support applies to the following operating systems:

  • Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, version 1809 or later
  • Windows 10 Enterprise, version 1809 or later
  • Windows 7 Enterprise
  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2016
  • Windows Server 2012 R2

Onboarding WVD devices to MDATP is done via the existing device onboarding process, follow the relevant onboarding instructions per the platform you are using:

