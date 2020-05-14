Since customers that are licensed for #WVD very commonly as also licensed for Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (#MDATP) it is a very popular choice to protect these #WindowsVirtualDesktop worksloads. That’s why it is very exciting that Microsoft has announced MDATP support on Windows Virtual Desktop enabling both single and multi-session scenarios.

The support for Multi-user session scenarios is currently in Preview and limited up to 25 concurrent sessions per host/VM while the single session scenarios are fully supported.

The support applies to the following operating systems:

Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, version 1809 or later

Windows 10 Enterprise, version 1809 or later

Windows 7 Enterprise

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2

Onboarding WVD devices to MDATP is done via the existing device onboarding process, follow the relevant onboarding instructions per the platform you are using:

Follow these instructions for Windows 10 based VMs

Follow these instructions for Windows Server-based VMs

Follow these instructions for previous Windows client versions

via Microsoft Defender ATP now in preview on Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session – Microsoft Tech Community – 1372007