Microsoft Defender ATP now in preview on Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session

Since customers that are licensed for #WVD very commonly as also licensed for Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (#MDATP) it is a very popular choice to protect these #WindowsVirtualDesktop worksloads. That’s why it is very exciting that Microsoft has announced MDATP support on Windows Virtual Desktop enabling both single and multi-session scenarios.
The support for Multi-user session scenarios is currently in Preview and limited up to 25 concurrent sessions per host/VM while the single session scenarios are fully supported.
The support applies to the following operating systems:
- Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, version 1809 or later
- Windows 10 Enterprise, version 1809 or later
- Windows 7 Enterprise
- Windows Server 2019
- Windows Server 2016
- Windows Server 2012 R2
Onboarding WVD devices to MDATP is done via the existing device onboarding process, follow the relevant onboarding instructions per the platform you are using:
- Follow these instructions for Windows 10 based VMs
- Follow these instructions for Windows Server-based VMs
- Follow these instructions for previous Windows client versions
