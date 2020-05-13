Migrate Windows Virtual Desktop Host Pools from Fall to Spring Release – WVD | ITProCloud Blog

Marcel Meurer (@MarcelMeurer) of German #WVD Partner #Sepago, author of the amazing(ly popular) #WVDAdmin tool has put up a blog post on how you can use his free community tool to migrate your existing “Fall Release”#WindowsVirtualDesktop environments to the #SpringUpdate.

Please note that Microsoft is also planning to release an official Powershell based migration approach but if you want to migrate during the SpringUpdate public preview, this Marcel’s tool provides for a very easy way.

