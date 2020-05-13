Microsoft Teams in Citrix – Virtualwarlock.net

The knowledgeable Kasper Johansen (@KasperMJohansen) has written quite an extensive article on using #Teams with #Citrix whether on #WVD or not . But actually, the bulk of the information also is very valuable when using Teams in #WindowsVirtualDesktop and I think the rest of the article will become even more interesting when Audio and Video offloading for Team in WVD becomes available in WVD but thankfully our friends from #Citrix have a working solution today (also for Skype if you are stuck).

