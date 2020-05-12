WVD is now HIPAA certified

In addition to the existing certifications that #WindowsVirtualDesktop has ( #WVD already achieved ISO 27001, ISO 27018 ,ISO 27701 , PCI DSS and FedRAMP High certifications earlier this year), now #WVD is also HIPAA certified! The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is a US law that establishes requirements for the use, disclosure, and safeguarding of protected health information (PHI). It applies to covered entities—doctors’ offices, hospitals, health insurers, and other healthcare companies—with access to PHI, as well as to business associates, such as cloud service providers, that process PHI on their behalf.

You can download the complete compliance report offerings document here: MSComplianceGuideV3