Visually presenting Windows Virtual monitoring information in Power BI

In this article Tom Hickling (@tomhickling) discusses how to create a Log Analytics Workspace, how to connect the Windows Virtual Desktop ARM objects and how to integrate Log Analytics with Power BI to visualise that data.

As part of the Spring Release of Windows Virtual Desktop we have now made it easier to connect every Windows Virtual Desktop ARM object to three services for the storage of those diagnostics. One of those three services: Log Analytics can be easily integrated with another service called Power BI for the visualisation of a whole host of data sources.

