Liquit (@Liquitworkspace) is a #WVD partner and has made some great progress with #MSIX #AppAttach. In this video they show the they Notepad++ VHD is automatically being mounted. After this mount, the MSIX package for Notepad++ is staged, the application registered and then launched. The end result for the end-user is shown, where Notepad++ is started seamlessly, using single sign-on. It all looks similar to starting a local application, just like #WindowsVirtualDesktop #MSIX #AppAttach was intended!

via Launching Notepad++ using MSIX app attach and Microsoft WVD – YouTube