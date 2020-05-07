Microsoft Mechanics Update for Spring Update

Microsoft Mechanics @deployjeremy has a video that takes you through what is new for #WindowsVirtualDestkop for admins.

See the admin-focused updates to Windows Virtual Desktop for the first half of 2020. Starting with the brand new Windows Virtual Desktop admin center, we’ll show you the new integrated processes for creating host pools, managing apps, workspaces, and users – without dependencies on PowerShell scripting. The new experiences are also integrated with Azure Monitor and Log Analytics for performance tracking and Azure Automation for auto-scaling. To help meet the needs of remote workers, the recent updates to our managed Windows Virtual Desktop service will provide a more efficient, productive, and secure approach to desktop virtualization. Get the PowerShell script Windows Virtual Desktop autoscaling here at https://aka.ms/WVDautoscaling Watch the Windows Virtual Desktop virtual event on-demand at https://aka.ms/WVDVirtualEvent For more info on Windows Virtual Desktop and how to set it up, see our full playlist at https://aka.ms/wvdplaylist

via Windows Virtual Desktop updates for admins (2020) – YouTube