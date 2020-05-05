RDS MVP @Fberson discusses 10 new features in WVD Spring Update

RDS MVP Freek Berson @fberson has provided a detailed of what is new in the Spring Update of #WindowsVirtualDesktop. He covers the following #WVD subjects:
- Consent for Azure AD
- Azure Role Based Access Control (RBAC)
- Integration in AZ PowerShell
- Management GUI integration in Azure Portal
- Assigning Azure AD Groups to App Groups!
- Name Change: WVD Tenant becomes WVD Workspace
- WVD Components hierarchy
- WVD Service Tags
- WVD Clients during preview
- Milestones and Road Maps
Highly recommended reading: via The Microsoft Platform
