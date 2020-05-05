RDS MVP @Fberson discusses 10 new features in WVD Spring Update

Michel Roth News

RDS MVP Freek Berson @fberson has provided a detailed of what is new in the Spring Update of #WindowsVirtualDesktop. He covers the following #WVD subjects:

  • Consent for Azure AD
  • Azure Role Based Access Control (RBAC)
  • Integration in AZ PowerShell
  • Management GUI integration in Azure Portal
  • Assigning Azure AD Groups to App Groups!
  • Name Change: WVD Tenant becomes WVD Workspace
  • WVD Components hierarchy
  • WVD Service Tags
  • WVD Clients during preview
  • Milestones and Road Maps

Highly recommended reading:  via The Microsoft Platform

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © All rights reserved.